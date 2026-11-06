Mitchell amassed 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Warriors.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo led the Heat's offense, Mitchell continues to thrive as a reliable third scoring option and primary facilitator. This 22-point output matched his previous season-high mark, and he's reached the 15-point plateau in six of his nine appearances. He's averaging career-high marks in points (16.1) and assists (8.2) per game so far.