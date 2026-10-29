Mitchell ended Wednesday's 129-117 victory over the Hawks with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Mitchell was coming off back-to-back, 20-plus-point performances while shooting 60 percent from the floor, but his scoring came back down to earth Wednesday evening. Still, he came through with the assists and steals, and committed just two turnovers in his 34 minutes of floor time. He's gotten off to an impressive start this season, and he'll look to keep rolling Friday against the Pacers.