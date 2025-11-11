Heat's Davion Mitchell: Nears double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime win over Cleveland.
Mitchell has thrived as the team's primary facilitator to start the season, averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 assists. He also has been a force defensively, averaging 1.5 steals, but has not been shooting free-throws well, as he averages 53.3 percent from the charity stripe.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Dishes nine assists•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Double-doubles over 35 minutes•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Chips in 10 points vs. Memphis•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Returns to first unit•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Not in starting lineup Monday•