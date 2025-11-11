Mitchell logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime win over Cleveland.

Mitchell has thrived as the team's primary facilitator to start the season, averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 assists. He also has been a force defensively, averaging 1.5 steals, but has not been shooting free-throws well, as he averages 53.3 percent from the charity stripe.