Jakucionis (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie guard's season debut will have to wait at least one more contest. His next chance to play comes Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. In the meantime, Dru Smith should hang on to a spot in the Miami rotation.

