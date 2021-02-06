Nunn had 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Wizards.

Nunn was coming off a three-game stretch where he didn't play, but he reminded head coach Erik Spoelstra what he can do with his third 20-point performance of the season. Nunn might be in line for a bigger role in the rotation with Avery Bradley (calf) set to miss several weeks and also considering Goran Dragic's health issues, as the Slovenian left Friday's game with an ankle problem. Nunn has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 18.6 points per game in that span.