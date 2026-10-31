Thompson supplied 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-12 3Pt) and three assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 145-125 win over the Pacers.

The 36-year-old turned back the clock to his peak Splash Brothers days in Golden State, with the seven made threes equaling his total from the prior three games combined. Thompson's 25 points were also a season high, but he's only reached double digits in three of six contests so far in 2026-27 as he adjusts to his new role with Miami. Thompson's averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 treys, 1.3 boards and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes to begin his tenure with the Heat.