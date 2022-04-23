Strus amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Hawks.

Strus has seen his scoring increase with every passing game, and this was the first time he reached the 20-point plateau since April 3, when he scored 23 points in a regular-season win over the Raptors. He's averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from deep in the current series against Atlanta and could be a decent DFS play going forward due to his scoring prowess, though he doesn't offer a lot of value in other categories.