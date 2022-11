Strus (shoulder) is starting against the Hawks on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Strus was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier today, and it seems the shooting guard is healthy enough to move straight away into the starting unit after missing the past two games with right shoulder inflammation. Strus should see his regular workload in this game, and he's averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across 11 games this month.