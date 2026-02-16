Powell (back) played 14 minutes Sunday at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles between Team World's losses to Team Stars and Team Stripes, finishing with five points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists.

Powell has averaged 2.9 three-pointers per game and has converted at a 39.6 percent clip from downtown over his 45 appearances on the season, but the veteran wing was unable to get going from deep in his first All-Star appearance. The 32-year-old had missed the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, but assuming he checked out fine following Sunday's exhibition, he'll be ready to go for Miami's next contest Friday in Atlanta.