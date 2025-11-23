Powell closed with 32 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 127-117 win over the 76ers.

Powell erupted for 30-plus points for the third time this season, helping lift the Heat to a win. The shooting guard has been a high-end scorer in his first year in Miami, entering Sunday's contest averaging 24.9 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 45.6 percent from three and 90.4 percent at the line. Powell has reached double figures in all 13 of his appearances and has been a steady contributor for an offense that has been without Tyler Herro (ankle).