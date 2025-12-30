Powell had 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 147-123 win over the Nuggets.

Powell scored 10 and 13 of his points in the first and third quarters, respectively, and he led both teams in scoring. Powell has logged at least 22 points in four of his last five outings, and since Dec. 1 he has averaged 22.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.4 steals over 32.1 minutes per game.