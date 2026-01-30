Powell supplied 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Bulls.

Powell has posted back-to-back games with at least 20 points for the first time since doing so on a back-to-back set Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. A steady scoring threat on the Heat roster, Powell is currently operating as Miami's No. 2 behind Bam Adebayo's impressive stretch, but he continues to have a steady role on offense. He's averaging 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in January while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range in those 15 contests.