Powell totaled 16 points (5-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over the Suns.

Powell struggled from the field Sunday but still made his mark on the glass, pulling down 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the campaign in the Heat's win. Prior to the outing, the UCLA product had attempted 20-plus field goals in five games this season, averaging 27.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Powell figures to continue seeing a heavy shot diet if Tyler Herro (ribs) remains sidelined, with the hope that his efficiency will rebound in upcoming contests.