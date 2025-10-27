Powell racked up 29 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 victory over New York.

Powell tied Bam Adebayo with a team-leading 15 shot attempts, and he knocked down all 12 of his free throws to help the Heat improve to 2-1 on the season. Through three games, Powell is comfortably leading the Heat in nine-category fantasy value with averages of 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 47.7 percent shooting from the field.