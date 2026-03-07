Powell (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Powell continues to work through a right groin strain that has prevented him from playing since he sustained the injury against the 76ers on Feb. 26. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Wizards, though Powell can be considered doubtful for that contest considering the Heat have yet to provide an update for the veteran wing. Pelle Larsson should remain in an elevated role for as long as Powell is sidelined.