Heat's Norman Powell: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Following a seven-game absence with a right groin strain, Powell is cleared to return to action Saturday. It's unclear if the All-Star swingman will be limited, but it's possible he'll face a slight minutes restriction. Over his last seven appearances, Powell has averaged 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.
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