Herro is listed as available for Friday's game versus the Pacers despite having a right shoulder contusion.
It's unclear when Herro suffered his shoulder contusion, but it won't cause him to miss any time. The 24-year-old guard has had a strong start to the season and should continue to be Miami's top option on offense with Jimmy Butler (ankle) sidelined.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Season-high 40 points in loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Drops game-high 26 in win•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Season-high 11 assists•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Listed as available for Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Catches fire against Suns•
-
Heat's Tyler Herro: Strong production in narrow loss•