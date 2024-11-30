Herro logged 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Raptors.

Herro has scored at least 20 points in all but four of his 13 appearances in November, and he's been the most consistent scoring threat for the Heat over the last few weeks. He's averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting a solid 40.8 percent from beyond the arc in November.