Martin (knee) has been "working slowly behind the scenes" and should be "ready to participate in team activity relatively shortly," Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Martin hasn't played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2023 due to a left knee injury. The Hornets haven't provided many details regarding where he stands in his recovery, merely ruling him out prior to every game this season. Boone's report offers at least some indication that Martin hasn't been shut down from activity, but he doesn't appear particularly close to making his 2023-24 debut, either. Until reports emerge that Martin is taking part in regular full-contact practices with Charlotte, he'll likely remain without a definitive target date for his return to game action.