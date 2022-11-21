Smith (ankle) finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Wizards.

In his return from a four-game absence, Smith continued to fill up the defensive categories, something that's been a familiar occurrence when he's been healthy enough to play this season. He's now averaging 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks to go along with 5.9 assists in 29.1 minutes per contest, but his fantasy utility in most leagues may last only as long as LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined. The Hornets are expected to continue evaluating Ball's status on a game-by-game basis, making it tough to gauge whether Smith will be able to maintain a 25-to-30-minute role during Charlotte's upcoming two-game week.