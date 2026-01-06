Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball ended Monday's 124-97 win over Oklahoma City with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes.
This wasn't Ball's best night, obviously, and it didn't help his case that he picked up five fouls. The Hornets are trending up with two straight wins, and if they can push for a playoff spot that will certainly help Ball's fantasy outlook down the stretch.
