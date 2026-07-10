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Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Erupts for 28 points in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McNeeley racked up 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League win over the Magic.

McNeeley struggled from two-point range, though he torched the nets from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 28 points. The 20-year-old forward was one of three Charlotte players to score in double figures and also tied for second on the team in assists. He isn't guaranteed a consistent spot in the Hornets' rotation in 2026-27 and will have to compete for playing time with Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Sion James and Dorian Finney-Smith.

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