McNeeley (illness) registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 131-116 loss to the Clippers.

Back in action after missing the Hornets' previous four games, McNeeley reclaimed a spot in the Charlotte rotation as a backup forward. With Brandon Miller (shoulder) making his return from a 13-game absence of his own, the Hornets are now close to full strength on the wing and at forward, so any pathway McNeeley might have had to see major minutes on a longer-term basis has likely closed. Miller will rest for the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Sunday in Atlanta, however, so McNeeley could be in line for a one-game bump in playing time.