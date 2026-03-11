site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Out again Wednesday
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
The rookie will miss his second straight contest Wednesday but remains day-to-day. Sion James is coming off a strong showing and could be a bit more involved Wednesday.
