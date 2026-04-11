Charlotte recalled McNeely from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday.

McNeely played a crucial role for the Swarm in their 119-104 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 2 of the G League Finals on Friday, when he logged 21 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes. The rookie first-rounder has appeared in only three NBA-level games since the All-Star break but will be available to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against New York.