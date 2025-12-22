Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charlotte recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
McNeeley is coming off a productive stint in the G League. During Sunday's 127-117 G League win over the San Diego Clippers, he produced 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes. He'll be competing with Josh Green for a rotation spot moving forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Goes for 13 off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Scores eight points Monday•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Grabs six boards in return•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Good to go for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Ruled out with illness•