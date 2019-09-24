Coach James Borrego said Tuesday that Monk has added 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

If this is true, it's encouraging news for both the Hornets and Monk, who's struggled to find his place in the league through two NBA seasons. An explosive scorer at the college level, Monk put up 8.9 points per game a year ago, but he shot just 38.7 percent from the floor, including 33.0 percent from three. Given the Hornets' situation as the likely doormat in the Eastern Conference, Monk should find increased opportunities this season.