Bridges amassed 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Heat.

Bridges has been mired in a shooting funk over the past three games, going just 11-for-36 from the floor and 3-for-15 from three-point range. Four of his five makes Friday evening were dunks, and he didn't convert anything outside of six feet from the rim. The Hornets will draw another difficult matchup against the Suns on Sunday, so it could be tough for Bridges to bust out of this slump in that one.