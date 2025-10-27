Bridges notched 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 139-113 victory over the Wizards.

Bridges was lights out from distance in his first two games of the season, but the 34 percent career three-point shooter saw a reversion to the mean Sunday evening, as he bricked six of his seven three-point attempts. Still, while his shot wasn't falling, he was able to get some easy points at the line, and that helped him salvage his stat line.