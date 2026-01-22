Bridges ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bridges struggled for the third straight game, a stretch in which he has averaged just 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per game. While managers may have to temper their expectations due to the fact that Charlotte is largely healthy at the moment, Bridges will almost certainly be better than this moving forward, making this a bit of a buy-low opportunity.