Hornets' Miles Bridges: Poor run continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bridges struggled for the third straight game, a stretch in which he has averaged just 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per game. While managers may have to temper their expectations due to the fact that Charlotte is largely healthy at the moment, Bridges will almost certainly be better than this moving forward, making this a bit of a buy-low opportunity.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Flirts with double-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Good to go Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Likely to play through knee issue•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 19 points vs. Pacers•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Grabs season-high 14 boards•