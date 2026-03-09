Bridges racked up 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Phoenix.

Although Bridges has recorded solid rebounding totals since his return to action, his recent scoring totals have all fallen below his seasonal average. His 16 points matched his best result since coming back from a four-game absence, and his totals off the glass should remain steady while the Hornets struggle to find healthy options under the basket.