Richards accumulated 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-108 loss to Philadelphia.

It was an incredibly efficient performance from Richards, who out-produced starting center Mark Williams (seven points, three boards, three assists and three blocks) in two less minutes of court time. Richards has bounced in and out of the starting five since returning from a rib fracture in late November, averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.5 minutes a contest over his last six appearances (three starts), but with Moussa Diabate also in the mix at center for the Hornets, it's tough to rely on any of them from a fantasy perspective.