Richards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Richards rolled his ankle when he stepped on Cody Martin's foot in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Knicks, though Richards was able to stay in the game. If Richards is unable to play Saturday, then Moussa Diabate would be in line to see more minutes off the bench as the backup center behind Mark Williams.
