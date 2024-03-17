Richards closed with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-98 loss to the 76ers.

It was the fourth-year center's 17th double-double of the season as he continues to build on a career high in the category. Richards has pulled down more than 10 boards in five of the last six games, averaging 9.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor.