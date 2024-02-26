Richards logged 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 93-80 victory over Portland.

Richards was efficient from the field, but the big man also made his presence felt on the defensive end as well, grabbing double-digit boards and operating as a disruptive presence. Richards has now either scored double-digit points or grabbed double-digit rebounds in his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 13.4 points and 9.6 boards per contest. He's also swatting 1.4 shots per game in that stretch.