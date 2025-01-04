Richards recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 17 minutes during Friday's 98-94 loss to Detroit.
Richards led the way for Charlotte's second unit Friday, pacing the bench in scoring while notching team-high-tying totals in assists and blocks in a losing effort. Richards set a new season high in assists, having reached double figures in scoring in eight outings this year.
