Richards contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Wizards.

Richards put together another solid showing, and he did so in nearly half the playing time he saw Friday against Cleveland (30 minutes). He's now registered four double-doubles through 18 games this season and is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes.