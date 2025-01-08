Richards produced 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over Phoenix.
Richards made his mark off the bench in Tuesday's winning effort, leading all Hornets players in rebounds while concluding as one of three players with 15 or more points in a double-double showing. Richards, who also hauled in a team-leading trio of blocks, has recorded a double-double in five contests this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Muted impact off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Back in starting lineup Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Big night off bench•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Hornets' Nick Richards: Posts strong effort on boards•