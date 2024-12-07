Richards (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Richards suffered a right ankle sprain during Thursday's matchup with the Knicks and it'll cost him at least one game. Moussa Diabate (illness) has also been downgraded to out, so it'll be Mark Williams and Taj Gibson who eat up minutes at center Saturday afternoon.
