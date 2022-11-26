Washington amassed 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Friday's 110-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Washington had a decent shooting night and swatted away a shot for the second time in three games. He's scored in double figures in each of his last six contests, averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.3 minutes over that stretch.