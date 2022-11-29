Maledon is starting Monday's contest against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle), Terry Rozier (illness) and Dennis Smith (ankle) all out with injuries, Maledon has entered Charlotte's starting lineup Monday. This will mark Maledon's first start with the Hornets. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assist across 15.3 minutes per game over his first 18 showings this season.