The Pelicans opted not to re-sign Thomas after his 10-day contract expired Monday, Olgun Uluc and Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com report.

The Pelicans plan to use the open roster spot on 2019 second-round pick Didi Louzada, who is expected to sign a multi-year contract with the club. New Orleans marked the fifth different stop for Thomas since he finished third in the NBA MVP voting as a member of the Celtics in 2016-17, and he once again struggled to display any semblance of the form that once made him an All-Star. Over his three appearances with the Pelicans, he averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 assists in 16.0 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. The 32-year-old may be running out of chances to prove he's still an NBA-caliber player.