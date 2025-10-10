Jazz's Cameron McGriff: Out against Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGriff (not injury related) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
McGriff did not travel with the team and will miss his second straight contest. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Monday against Dallas.
