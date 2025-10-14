Jazz's Cameron McGriff: Waived by Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jazz waived McGriff (not injury related) on Tuesday.
McGriff hasn't been able to make his preseason debut while away from the team, and he won't have the opportunity to do so at all now. However, the forward will likely join the G League's Salt Lake City Stars ahead of the new campaign.
