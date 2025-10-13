Jazz's Cameron McGriff: Remains away from team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGriff (not injury related) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks.
McGriff remains away from the team and will see his final chance to make his preseason debut Thursday against Portland. The forward has a training camp deal with Utah and will likely join the G League's Salt Lake City Stars following the preseason.
