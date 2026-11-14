Peterson finished with 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 125-118 loss to the Rockets.

Peterson led Utah in scoring while knocking down four triples and contributing across multiple categories. The rookie guard attempted a team-high 20 shots, highlighting his prominent offensive role despite the defeat. Although his efficiency from beyond the arc left room for improvement, Peterson's combination of scoring volume, rebounding and defensive production makes him an intriguing fantasy option as he continues to develop.