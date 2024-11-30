Eubanks (knee) isn't included on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Eubanks played just one minute and 30 seconds in Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets before leaving early with a bruised left knee, but two days off between games apparently provided sufficient recovery time for him. The Jazz will get Lauri Markkanen (personal) and John Collins (knee) back from one-game absences Saturday but will remain without Kyle Filipowski (lower leg), so Eubanks should be able to stick in the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Walker Kessler.