Eubanks amassed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Warriors.

Eubanks drew another start for Utah, matching his season-high mark of four blocks in the process. Walker Kessler is day-to-day with a shoulder issue, and John Collins is battling an illness. There's not a whole lot to like about Eubanks' long-term fantasy appeal, but he'll be on the streaming radar until the Jazz get some reinforcements back in their frontcourt.