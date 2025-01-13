Eubanks is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Nets on Sunday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Eubanks will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Sunday due to the absence of Walker Kessler (rest). Over his last four outings, Eubanks has averaged 5.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 17.5 minutes per game.