The Jazz announced Thursday that Collier (hamstring) has completed his return to play protocol and is cleared for full on-court participation.

Collier, who has yet to debut this season, will be assigned to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars starting on Oct. 31. This could potentially set him up for a potential return against the Hornets on Nov. 2. With Keyonte George and Walter Clayton both playing well at point guard, it will be interesting to see how the Jazz incorporate Collier into the rotation.